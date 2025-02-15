Married couple among four arrested for 12 housebreaking cases

ARAU: A husband and wife are among four individuals who have been arrested by police under Op Pintu for suspected involvement in 12 housebreaking cases and one criminal intimidation case in the Arau and Kangar districts.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the couple, aged 23 and 26, was detained at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the district police headquarters on Feb 8, which led to the arrest of two more men, aged 23 and 28.

“These two men are believed to be their partners in crime. All of them are suspected of being involved in five housebreaking cases and one criminal intimidation case in Arau, as well as seven housebreaking cases in Kangar,“ he told a press conference here today.

Police also seized various items, including two gas cylinders, one lawnmower, two water pumps, one knife, one set of spanners, six ceiling fans, a long-sleeve black shirt, a pair of black trousers, a cap with a face shield and a Toyota Vios car.

“Checks found that the three male suspects had records related to drugs and crime, while a urine test showed that the 26-year-old woman’s husband was positive for methamphetamine,“ he added.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days starting from Feb 9 to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking, Section 506 for criminal intimidation and Section 448 for trespassing.