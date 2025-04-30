Married couple nabbed with drugs worth almost RM200,000

ALOR SETAR: A husband and wife were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate with drugs worth more than RM189,600 in a raid conducted at a housing estate near here, on Monday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the local couple, in their 50s, were arrested by a Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division team from Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) at 3 pm.

“The results of the raid led to the seizure of 10,340 erimin 5 pills weighing about 2846.29 grammes (g), a transparent plastic packet containing ketamine weighing 493.23 g and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder weighing 364.2 g.

“All the drugs obtained from outside Kedah, if released into the market, could be supplied to 3,200 addicts. Police also seized cash totalling RM530 believed to have been obtained from the drug trafficking activity,” he said at a press conference here, today.

He said the results of a urine test found the male suspect, who has five previous criminal records, positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine while the female suspect had no previous record and was negative for drugs.

According to him, the couple is believed to have been carrying out the activity for the past four years, distributing the drug supplies to small dealers.

“The couple have been remanded for seven days until May 5 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the development of the sexual harassment case involving a male teacher at a private school here, Siti Nor Salawati said police had received seven reports regarding the case so far.

“All the reports made in Alor Setar are from students and former students of the school in question...investigation papers have been opened and for now one investigation paper has been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,“ he said.