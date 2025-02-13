Married man busted for khalwat, found hiding behind curtain

PETALING JAYA: A married man was found trembling in fear while hiding behind a curtain inside his girlfriend’s house when religious authorities raided the home in Kampung Pondok Labu Keladi, Kulim, early this morning.

The 32-year-old man was caught by an enforcement team from the Kulim District Religious Office (PADK), accompanied by the local mosque’s imam, at around 1.20am, Harian Metro reported.

The couple claimed they met on social media a year ago, and the man had stayed over several times after the woman’s parents moved to Jitra.

Kulim district religious enforcement officer, Anwar Sharifuddin Mat Saad, said they conducted an inspection after receiving reports of immoral activities at the house.

Upon arrival, they found the house locked from the inside.

“When we knocked on the door, a woman wearing only a towel opened it and allowed us to inspect the house,“ he said.

“Further checks revealed the man hiding behind a window curtain, wearing only trousers with no shirt.

“Upon questioning, the couple failed to provide any documents proving they were married or had a lawful relationship.

“The man, who is from Sabah, admitted that he is married but claimed his wife ran away with another man, while the woman remains single,“ he added.

He further explained that the man justified his presence by saying he often picked the woman up from work and stayed over since no one else lived there.

“They were then taken to the nearby police station for a report to be filed on their arrest.

“The case is being investigated under Section 25 (a) (b) of the Kedah Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 2014 for suspected khalwat (close proximity),“ he said.