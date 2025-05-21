MAKKAH: The peak phase of the Haj pilgrimage, known as Masyair, is not just a physical journey, but also a test of endurance, as well as mental and emotional strength in pursuing a haj mabrur, a pilgrimage that is accepted and blessed by Allah.

Manager of the Tabung Haji Counselling Services Unit Azlina Abd Wahid said that although the pilgrims have undergone thorough preparations, since from home, the real pressure will begin to be felt when they enter the important period between the 8th to the 13th of Zulhijjah.

“First and foremost, always be grateful for whatever tests that come our way. Be grateful, insya-Allah, the heaviness in our hearts will gradually ease, and unpleasant feelings will begin to fade.

“Secondly, be patient. Patience is a command from Allah and is not easy to practice, but if we train ourselves to continue being patient even though it is difficult at first, over time it will become a part of us and patience will eventually become a peaceful routine,“ she told reporters here.

Azlina said that when in Arafah, pilgrims will follow a special programme until the time for wukuf, but the situation is different in Mina when pilgrims need to fill their time with useful activities.

“In Mina, pilgrims should wisely manage their free time by engaging in meaningful acts of self-fulfilment, such as dhikr, reading the Quran, performing prayers and ensuring they get enough rest. This is the best time to get closer to Allah without the distraction of the outside world

“If that time is left idle, that’s when feelings of stress and unease can begin to creep in,” she said.

Meanwhile, Azlina said the unit anticipates the highest demand for emotional support during the Masyair period, as the number of pilgrims increases, the weather becomes hotter, and social pressure intensifies.

This, she added, will likely lead to a rise in counselling cases.

“In this regard, we at the counselling unit are on standby 24 hours a day with trained, registered counsellors, not only to listen to pilgrims’ concerns, but also to provide guidance and support to help them stay focused on their ultimate goal of achieving a mabrur Haj,“ she said.

Azlina said that with the support of a strong counseling system, careful management and the spirit of brotherhood among pilgrims, Tabung Haji is optimistic that Malaysian pilgrims will be able to face the challenges of Masyair with high spiritual and mental strength.

The Malaysian pilgrims are scheduled to travel to Arafah on June 4, in preparation for the day of wukuf, which is expected to be on Thursday, June 5, corresponding to the 9th of Zulhijjah.