Masyair Cleanliness Campaign continues this Haj season

MAKKAH: The Masyair Cleanliness Campaign, introduced in 2017 for Malaysian pilgrims, will continue this Haj season as an initiative to educate pilgrims to maintain the cleanliness of the Masyair area, which includes Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said the excellent record of Malaysian pilgrims in maintaining the cleanliness of the masyair area over the past few years received continuous recognition from the Saudi Arabian government, particularly the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“In fact, the Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in one of his speeches, stated that if all pilgrims in the world behaved like Malaysian pilgrims, he could sleep peacefully,“ he said at a programme with haj pilgrims at the Abraj Al Tayseer Accommodation Building and officiating the Masyair Cleanliness Programme 1446H/2025M, here, today.

He said Tawfiq Fawzan’s statement reflected the Saudi Arabian government’s trust and appreciation for the continuous efforts by Tabung Haji (TH), together with Malaysian pilgrims, in maintaining the cleanliness of the masyair area during the haj pilgrimage.

“This (cleanliness) campaign is not merely an awareness initiative, but a model that other countries can emulate. TH hopes that this year, Malaysian pilgrims will uphold this outstanding record and once again set the finest example for pilgrims from around the world,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im said this year’s campaign was also extended to all seven Malaysian Haj Accommodation Buildings (BPJH) in the Holy Land, including the new pilgrim accommodation building at Abraj Al Tayseer.

“This is a reflection of the discipline, attitude and culture of Malaysian haj pilgrims that we are proud of. We want the 2025 pilgrims to maintain the excellent record achieved previously, where when our pilgrims leave Masyair, the area will be clean, setting an example that can be emulated by pilgrims from other countries,“ he said