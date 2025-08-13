Maszlee proposes 5-point plan to address school bullying in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has proposed a five-point plan to tackle bullying in schools, including a National Student Rights Charter.

The charter would ensure equal protection for all students in both public and private institutions, safeguarding their dignity and safety.

Maszlee also called for a legal definition of bullying, covering physical and cyberbullying, to be added to the Education Act 1996.

He recommended forming oversight committees at school and national levels with representatives from parents, NGOs, and enforcement agencies.

Nationwide prevention programmes, including counselling and empathy education, were also part of his proposal.

A national bullying database would help authorities monitor and respond to cases more effectively.

Maszlee cited the recent death of student Zara Qairina in Sabah as a wake-up call for Malaysia’s education system.

“Student safety is not a secondary issue, it is the highest responsibility of the Education Ministry,“ he said.

He highlighted successful anti-bullying frameworks from South Korea, Finland, Canada, and Japan as models Malaysia could adapt.

“While no system is perfect, these countries have clear and holistic frameworks,“ he added.

The five proposals were initially part of the 2019 National Education Policy Review but stalled after the 2020 government change.

Maszlee urged MOE to form a task force within 90 days to implement the Student Rights Charter.

He also called for the charter to be tabled in Parliament before year-end. - Bernama