MATRADE surpasses RM300m in trade prospects at 7th CIIE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has recorded over RM300 million in trade prospects at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, exceeding its initial target of RM160 million.

In a statement, MATRADE said Malaysian products such as plastic components for electrical and electronic products, pewterware, footwear, health supplements, and durian-based food items were highly sought after during the event.

“This exceptional performance underscores the robust and expanding demand for Malaysian products in the Chinese market, cementing their continued dominance and strong appeal among Chinese consumers,” the agency said.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz emphasised the corporation’s pivotal role in bolstering Malaysia’s global trade presence through participation in international events like CIIE.

“Initiatives such as strategic partnerships, targeted business matchings, and tailored promotional activities create meaningful opportunities that directly benefit local businesses.

“Our involvement in CIIE reflects Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its global market presence and expanding trade, particularly with China,” he said.

MATRADE also highlighted efforts to boost Malaysia’s visibility in the Chinese market through digital marketing campaigns, social media promotions, live streaming sessions featuring local key opinion leaders and media engagement initiatives.

The Malaysia Pavilion at the 7th CIIE was organised in collaboration with Bank of China (Malaysia) Bhd, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), and Seri Pajam Development Sdn Bhd, showcasing 16 Malaysian exhibitors.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Malaysia was selected as one of six guests of honour, alongside Saudi Arabia, France, Nicaragua, Uzbekistan and Tanzania.