MATTA targets over RM250 million sales at 57th National MATTA Fair

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents aims to exceed 250 million ringgit in sales at the upcoming 57th National MATTA Fair.

This target is driven by the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and increasing intra-ASEAN travel demand.

MATTA president Nigel Wong stated that this figure has traditionally been the benchmark for each fair.

“We are a little more optimistic this time because of the renewed enthusiasm for ASEAN travel and increased interest in domestic packages,” he said.

Malaysia Aviation Group returns as the official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor for the event.

MAG chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran highlighted the partnership’s benefits for both outbound and inbound markets.

“Outbound travel continues to show strong double-digit growth, and inbound demand is also rising,” he noted.

The airline group is focusing particularly on regional destinations like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

“We will share more exciting developments at our press conference on Sept 5,” Dersenish added.

MAG will showcase a futuristic travel concept at its booths during the fair.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 September at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre. – Bernama