Razorpay Curlec, Visa roll out 0% interest instalment plans in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Razorpay Curlec has partnered with Visa to introduce credit card instalment options for Malaysian consumers through Visa Instalment Solutions (VIS).

The partnership allows businesses on Razorpay Curlec’s platform to let customers spread the cost of big-ticket items into monthly payments using credit cards from major banks.

The installment plans carry no management fees and offer 0% interest, with options available across categories such as home and living, electronics, jewellery and beauty services.

Razorpay Curlec Country Head and CEO Kevin Lee said today’s consumers do not just appreciate flexibility, they expect it, especially when it comes to making high-value purchases.

“To stay ahead, Malaysian businesses need solutions that deliver choice without compromising cash flow or customer experience.”

“Through partnership with Visa, we are enabling thousands of Razorpay Curlec businesses to offer trusted, seamless installment options, empowering them to elevate the checkout experience, deepen customer relationships, and unlock new avenues for growth and loyalty,“ Lee said in a statement.

Visa Malaysia Country Manager Previn Pillay said the partnership empowers consumers with seamless and flexible ways to pay.

“Instalments are increasingly becoming a smart and manageable way to spend, whether on everyday essentials or larger purchases, because they provide both choice and peace of mind.

“By bringing VIS to Razorpay Curlec, we are supporting financial confidence and giving consumers greater control of their spending, underscoring our commitment to driving inclusive payments built around the needs of consumers,” he said.