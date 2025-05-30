KUALA LUMPUR: The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) is not a mere celebration, but a reminder that a mature democracy cannot exist without free, fair and fearless journalism, according to Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with HAWANA 2025, Ramanan said honour and recognition should be given to the journalists for their daily dedication to reporting with conscience and amplifying the voices of the people with integrity and responsibility.

“I speak not only as a government leader but as someone who deeply values the trust and freedom to speak out.

“I am sincerely grateful for every news report and coverage, including those involving myself and my programmes, both past and present,” he posted.

Ramanan, who is also PKR vice-president, also acknowledged the media’s vital role in providing a platform for him and his colleagues to advance the reform agenda.

“Without you, our voices would go unheard, and without you, the people’s voices would never resonate. Keep reporting the truth. Never fear speaking out for the sake of justice,” he added.

HAWANA is celebrated annually on May 29, with this year’s main event scheduled for June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the event, which is set to gather around 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad.

Now in its fifth edition since its inception in 2018, HAWANA is an annual occasion that brings together media professionals to honour their contributions to national development.