MBI probe: MACC seizes another RM600,000 in cash

KUALA LUMPUR: Stacks of cash totalling RM600,000 were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during a raid on a rented house of the suspect in the sand mining concession case involving the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) yesterday.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the house was one of the premises raided yesterday following MACC’s probe into the case, believed to involve a very influential politician in Selangor.

“Six other premises were raided by the MACC yesterday and cash of RM600,000, believed linked to the politician, were seized from one of the premises, a rented house in the Klang Valley,” he told reporters after opening the MACC Chief Commissioner’s Roundtable Meeting with Commercial Banks here today.

The raid on the six premises brought the total of premises raided by MACC to nine, since last Saturday, with cash of almost RM6 million seized so far, including in foreign currencies.

Azam said the MACC has also obtained a seven-day remand order against a 45-year-old individual, who is also former MBI chief operation officer, to assist in the investigation.

Last Thursday, MACC arrested the former MBI employee and a businessman in connection to the case.