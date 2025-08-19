MCMC develops child protection rules under Online Safety Act 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is drafting a subsidiary instrument under the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866) to enhance child protection and online risk management.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the MCMC is exploring mandatory AI-generated content labelling for service providers.

“This initiative aims to help users identify misleading or manipulated content, reducing the spread of harmful information online,” he said.

Service providers must also submit an online safety plan to ensure compliance with Act 866.

Fahmi addressed the issue in response to a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) regarding AI-generated content regulations.

He emphasised that Act 866 was enacted to strengthen online safety and regulate harmful material.

An Online Safety Committee will be formed to advise the MCMC on digital safety matters.

The committee will be led by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) and include licensed service providers.

Fahmi also revealed that MCMC requested the removal of 439 deepfake-related fraudulent social media posts this year.

Of these, 417 were successfully taken down, with Facebook being the primary source. - Bernama