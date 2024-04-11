MCMC exploring new technologies to enhance internet coverage - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is exploring new technologies, including direct-to-device systems utilising Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, to improve internet coverage, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said this innovative internet service technology aims to benefit users, particularly those in rural and remote areas.

She emphasised that this initiative reflects MCMC’s commitment to enhancing internet services and communication infrastructure nationwide.

“In response to public complaints and MCMC’s findings regarding coverage issues, we are planning several improvements, including identifying suitable locations for the upcoming Phase 2 of JENDELA,” she said during the question and answer session today.

Teo said this in reply to a question from Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) concerning areas requiring enhanced internet connectivity and the ministry’s efforts to utilise cutting-edge technologies, such as satellites or towers, to address connectivity challenges.

-- MORE