MCMC given until year-end to develop 10 ONSA subsidiary instruments

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has received a deadline to complete ten essential subsidiary instruments for the Online Safety Act by year-end.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised the urgency of finalising these instruments to ensure effective enforcement of the recently implemented legislation.

“I’ve requested that the instruments be completed by year-end, if not sooner,” he told reporters after attending the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly.

Fahmi stressed that these instruments must be in place for the Act to function properly despite its July enforcement.

He highlighted the government’s primary objective of creating a safer online environment with reduced digital harm.

The minister cited rampant online crimes including deepfake technology misuse as justification for accelerated implementation.

“For instance, the image of Prof Jomo Kwame Sundaram was misused on Facebook, even though he has no connection to the account involved,” he said.

Fahmi explained that forthcoming instruments like the Online Safety Code would prohibit social media platforms from hosting deceptive content including impersonations and deepfakes.

He publicly reprimanded MCMC for previous delays in developing these crucial subsidiary instruments.

“I urge MCMC’s legal team to expedite this process,” Fahmi stated during his assembly speech.

The minister revealed that Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had formally requested accelerated implementation of the Online Safety Act.

This development follows earlier announcements that instruments would be completed between late 2025 and mid-2026.

The instruments will cover procedures, administrative frameworks, and mechanisms for classifying online harm.

Fahmi noted increasing public demand for accountability from social media platforms regarding cybercrime scams.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj attended the assembly. – Bernama