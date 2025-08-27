MCMC plans new JENDELA 2 solutions for rural internet connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is formulating additional solutions under Phase 2 of the National Digital Network Plan to further expand high-speed internet access in rural areas nationwide.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching reported that JENDELA has achieved encouraging progress with 9.48 million premises now having fibre optic access and internet coverage in populated areas reaching 98.82% as of July 31.

“The median mobile broadband download speed recorded 150.10 Mbps,” she said in response to Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar’s question on Malaysia Digital initiatives during question time at the Dewan Negara.

She confirmed that Digital Nasional Berhad has completed 7,489 transmitter sites providing 82.4% of populated areas with 5G access.

The second 5G network by U Mobile which began operations on July 14 has completed 1,232 sites with more than 28 million subscriptions bringing the 5G penetration rate to 82.7% for every 100 inhabitants.

The government under the 13th Malaysia Plan has set a target of achieving 98% 5G coverage in populated and industrial areas including rural regions by 2030.

She stated that the government is deploying broadband infrastructure using the Point of Presence fibre optic hub method where 677 PoPs under Phase 1 have been fully completed as of August 12.

Meanwhile 1,468 PoPs out of 3,693 under Phase 2 have been completed nationwide providing 163,906 fibre optic ports with speeds of up to one gigabit per second.

Teo explained that the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development under the United Nations has set that the cost of basic broadband in low and middle income countries should not exceed 2% of monthly Gross National Income per capita.

“Malaysia recorded 0.7% for mobile broadband far lower than that target,” she said adding that for fixed broadband the latest rate is 2.2% slightly above the global benchmark.

She noted that 1,098 out of the 1,099 National Information Dissemination Centres planned under the ‘1 Constituency 1 NADI’ initiative were fully operational as of July 31.

“The remaining new NADI is currently being implemented namely NADI Kampung Gelam in Sabah due to a change in location but we expect it to be operational soon,” she said.

The ministry is running safe internet campaigns and cybersecurity awareness courses while collaborating with platforms like Shopee and Lazada to help rural residents become e-entrepreneurs.

In reply to another question Teo explained that the government provides funding through PoP and JENDELA to ensure remote areas have internet access.

“We are still providing incentives to service providers to go there and fibre-up the area,” she said adding that schools serve as centre points with surrounding areas within a 2.5 to 3-kilometre radius being connected.

Service providers will be appointed through JENDELA to build communication towers or adopt suitable solutions to expand internet coverage to remote areas even those with small populations. – Bernama