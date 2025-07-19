Albanian PM proposes AI-run ministry for better governance

BERAT (Albania): Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has proposed the idea of an artificial intelligence (AI)-run government ministry to improve governance efficiency and eliminate corruption risks. Speaking at a tech and innovation event in Berat, Rama highlighted AI’s potential to transform public administration.

“Very soon, artificial intelligence could become the most efficient member of the government,” Rama said. “One day, we might even have a ministry entirely run by AI. That way, there would be no nepotism or conflicts of interest.”

While no concrete plans have been announced, Rama emphasised the need to explore AI’s role in governance. The proposal aligns with global trends where governments are increasingly adopting AI for decision-making and administrative tasks. - Bernama-Anadolu