PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has implemented proactive measures to address telecommunications coverage issues in flood-affected areas.

In a statement today, MCMC said efforts include coordinating repairs to communications infrastructure to ensure residents remain connected during the disaster.

To optimise internet coverage at relief centres, MCMC is conducting coverage tests to identify locations with issues and take necessary actions.

Additionally, MCMC is coordinating information with district and state disaster committees to identify high-risk flood zones, ensuring the safety of service providers during maintenance works.

The commission also reported that early flood warning information was being disseminated to users in collaboration with the National Security Council (MKN) and mobile network operators (MNOs) through various channels, such as SMS, to help people stay updated on flood conditions nationwide.

Furthermore, MCMC has advised the use of unaffected National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to access the internet where necessary.

As of 10 am today, MCMC reported that 124 transmitter stations and 47 NADI facilities remain affected by floods in seven states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang, Johor, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.