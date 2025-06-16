MEBS, strategic platform to empower Sabah’s blue economy strategy - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Blue Economy Council (MEBS) is a strategic platform to strengthen the state’s blue economy agenda through the coordination and implementation of more structured policies, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said MEBS, which was approved at the Sabah Cabinet Meeting on June 4, was established as a strategic effort by the state government to ensure the development of Sabah’s blue economy sector is implemented in a structured, integrated and high-impact manner.

“Through MEBS, we will coordinate key policies, approve high-impact programmes and monitor the implementation of the Blue Economy Policy and Strategy Framework.

“It is an integrated approach that can stimulate sustainable, inclusive and competitive economic growth,“ he said in a statement after chairing the inaugural MEBS meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today.

He said MEBS would drive technology transfer and innovation in the maritime sector, in line with the needs of modern economic development which emphasises sustainability and the application of cutting-edge technology.

Hajiji said the establishment of MEBS was a significant step in strengthening cooperation among government agencies, academia, industry, and the community, to make Sabah a leading blue economy in the Southeast Asian region.

“It reflects the state government’s continued commitment to optimally harness the potential of Sabah’s seas, expand investments and ensure the well-being of the people through sustainable and resilient development,“ he said.

The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat was appointed as the MEBS secretariat to coordinate the implementation of the council’s decisions effectively and strategically.