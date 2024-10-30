Mechanism for targeted RON95 subsidy still being refined by MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The mechanism for the proposed RON95 targeted petrol subsidy, set for implementation in the middle of next year, is still being refined by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Political Secretary to the Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abd Munim said that engagement sessions with all stakeholders were actively being held to discuss and identify the best approach.

“We want to ensure that when this targeted subsidy scheme is implemented, it does not cause confusion or anxiety, especially regarding its process and operation.

“So, during this period, the details must be carefully examined, and it is certain that when implemented, the welfare of the people, especially those in truly deserving groups, will continue to receive the subsidy,“ he said.

Muhammad Kamil, who is also deputy chief of the PKR Youth Wing, made the remarks while appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme last night.

When tabling Buget 2025 Oct 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government planned to implement targeted subsidies in order to save up to RM8 billion, as currently, 40 per cent of the RON95 petrol subsidy benefited foreigners and the wealthy.

However, he assured that the government was committed to maintaining subsidies for the majority of the people, as seen with the targeted electricity subsidy.