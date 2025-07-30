Media council urged to clarify accreditation process for transparency

PUTRAJAYA: The Founding Board of the Malaysian Media Council must immediately engage with all media organisations to clarify the accreditation process and uphold media freedom, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

His statement follows concerns raised by media representatives over transparency in the council’s establishment and operations.

Fahmi proposed a comprehensive meeting to foster a shared understanding of the council’s direction.

“Some media representatives have voiced concerns; they do not want the emergence of certain groups or blocs,“ he said during the Communications Ministry’s Monthly Assembly.

He urged the Media Council and its Founding Board to provide accurate information ahead of the first Annual General Meeting in November.

The government recently gazetted the establishment of the Founding Board, marking a key step in media industry reform.

The 12-member board includes representatives from media companies, associations, independent practitioners, and non-media members.

The council aims to strengthen media freedom, accountability, and professionalism.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj were also present. - Bernama