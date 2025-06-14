KUALA LUMPUR: Press freedom is one of the main pillars of democratic practice that must continue to be upheld and strengthened in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Therefore, he said, the media must continue to play the role of conveying the truth and not merely become a tool for certain vested interests to force the public to accept something without space for differing opinions.

“This system must remain intact and solid within the practice of democracy. One of its pillars is media freedom.

“If we refer to the views of Noam Chomsky (the author), media freedom also comes with several challenges, such as what he described as ‘manufacturing consent’, which is the use of instruments of power to craft a narrative that forces people to accept it,“ he said when officiating the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

At the same time, Anwar called on media practitioners to remain professional and ethical in delivering news and to educate society to be more information-literate, so they are not easily deceived by slander or manipulation created by irresponsible parties.

He said media practitioners and journalism figures must be wary of being influenced by ‘manufacturing dissent’ , which are efforts to create narratives that incite hatred, insult or slander others for certain interests.

“Difference of opinion is okay (but) not the fabrication of perceptions, insults and vilification of people, just as we reject the tyranny of the majority, as reminded by Thomas Jefferson (the author) who warned against using power to oppress and suppress,“ he explained.

He said there must be balance in media freedom to ensure there is no oppression from ruling powers, racial extremists or desperate groups seeking power through ‘manufactured dissent’ resulting in a ‘tyranny of the minority’.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that in today’s communication landscape, the main challenge no longer centres solely on mainstream media, but increasingly comes from social media, which is far freer, faster, and less controlled.

“Our challenge now is how to make the most of the freedom we have. The information we deliver must be trustworthy, well-founded and not become a tool of oppression, whether by the ruling elite or by fanatical and desperate groups seeking power.

“Sometimes the culture of deep reading and thoughtful assessment has faded. This is not something new,“ he said.

HAWANA 2025, themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics,“ is being held over three days starting Friday, with participation of some 1,000 local and foreign media practitioners.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 Project Director.

May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the first publication of Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, to commemorate the contributions of industry players who have been instrumental in shaping an informed society.