Media urged to comply with Act 611 in reporting on children

CYBERJAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged the media to adhere to the Child Act 2011 (Act 611) when reporting on cases involving children.

Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki stated that Section 15 of Act 611 prohibits media reports involving children from revealing their pictures, addresses, educational institutions, or any details that might lead to their identification.

She said that violating Sections 15 (1) and 15 (2) of Act 611 could result in a fine not exceeding RM10,000, imprisonment for a term of up to five years, or both.

“The compliance rate (among media outlets) is very low. In fact, I discovered many examples of (sensationalised reports involving children) when I conducted an online search.

“Why do you want to use a word like that (in your reports)? I know it’s meant to create sensationalism, but is it truly necessary? she told reporters after giving a talk titled “Protecting Children’s Rights” for media practitioners, organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) here today.

Also present were MPI president Datuk Yong Soo Heong and MPI chief executive officer Ainol Amriz Ismail.

Meanwhile, Yong said in his speech that the media must act responsibly and ethically in its coverage, so that published reports did not jeopardise children’s future.

“Don’t be too eager to get a byline...the stigma can stay with the child and family forever; that’s something to take into account,” he said.