KANGAR: Media organisations in Malaysia are urged to develop clear editorial policies on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure its application is well-regulated and does not erode the credibility of journalism over time.

New Media Communication lecturer at the Faculty of Business and Communication, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), Husna Afifi Mohd Yusoff, said clear guidelines are essential to prevent the misuse or unregulated use of AI in newsrooms.

“With the rapid advancement of AI technology, there are valid concerns that journalistic integrity could be compromised if its use is not properly managed.

“I’m especially concerned about the rise of fake news stemming from AI-generated content,” she told Bernama.

Husna Afifi cited Deepfake technology as a clear example of how AI can be manipulated to create fake videos or audio recordings that appear highly authentic, making it seem as though someone said or did something they never did.

She also pointed to the growing use of AI-powered news bots that generate articles quickly without proper fact-checking or editorial oversight, particularly problematic when it comes to sensational or viral content on social media.

“AI can produce automated reports that may be factually correct but often lack human context or emotional understanding, resulting in biased or misleading narratives,” she said.

She warned that the spread of AI-generated misinformation not only affects public trust but also poses serious challenges for journalists, media practitioners, and educators promoting media literacy.

To address these risks, she proposed that the government introduce regulations to promote transparency in AI usage, protect public trust, and uphold the integrity of journalism.

Among the strategic measures she recommended were specific legislation governing the use of AI in media, clear provisions on accountability and penalties for violations, and the establishment of an independent regulatory body to oversee AI and media practices.

She also suggested developing national ethical standards for AI in journalism, including guidelines on algorithm transparency, editorial accountability, and the necessity of human oversight in the editorial process.

“AI, when used ethically and strategically, can be a valuable tool to enhance journalism—speeding up research, analysing large datasets, and detecting false information,” she said.

Husna Afifi emphasised the need for journalists to be well-versed in AI and digital tools so they can better filter and verify information in an increasingly tech-driven information landscape.

“In this evolving media environment, journalists must not only deliver news but also serve as intelligent gatekeepers of information,” she said.

In conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA), celebrated annually on May 29, she noted that journalists today face mounting challenges as technology reshapes how they work and engage with audiences, yet their role in upholding journalistic ethics remains critical.

With the theme “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, the HAWANA 2025 celebration will culminate on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event, which is expected to gather around 1,000 media professionals from Malaysia and abroad.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, HAWANA aims to recognise and celebrate the contributions of media practitioners to the nation’s development.