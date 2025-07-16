Melaka AADK reports 87% recovery rate in drug rehabilitation

MELAKA: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Melaka recorded an 87 per cent recovery rate among its clients last year, marking an improvement from 85 per cent in 2023.

State AADK director Noor Azrimah Ahmad attributed the rise to effective rehabilitation programmes and strong support systems.

The recovery rate exceeded the national target of 75 per cent, highlighting the success of initiatives like the Community-Based Treatment and Rehabilitation Programme (RPDK).

Noor Azrimah noted that physical and psychological resilience, along with family and community backing, played key roles in the positive outcome.

“Through RPDK, we conduct engagement sessions with clients individually or in groups, ensuring they remain committed to recovery,“ she said.

The programme operates under the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) initiative, fostering reintegration into society.

Currently, 1,400 clients in Melaka are undergoing rehabilitation, with synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and ecstasy being the most commonly abused substances. Despite progress, the relapse rate remains at 40 per cent, underscoring the need for continued support.

Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem emphasised the importance of community involvement in reducing stigma.

“The Second Chance programme ensures clients feel valued and supported in their recovery journey,“ he said. - Bernama