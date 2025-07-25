Melaka agricultural transformation to attract youth, reduce senior reliance

MELAKA: The Melaka government is rolling out a major agricultural transformation to address the ageing workforce in the sector and attract younger participants. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh revealed that only 1,316 youths, or 10.1%, are currently engaged in agriculture, while more than half of the state’s farmers are aged 60 and above.

“We are now facing a serious challenge as the majority of those involved in agriculture are senior citizens. In light of this, the state government is committed to introducing a new transformation to ensure that farming becomes a career that can and should be passed down to future generations,” he said during the launch of the 2024 Melaka Agricultural Census Interim Report.

The state aims to modernise farming through technology adoption, grants, and training to shift perceptions of agriculture as a low-income, traditional job. Ab Rauf highlighted that the sector generated RM3.6 billion in sales value, proving its economic potential.

“Access to grants, modern training and market opportunities will also be expanded for youth. These initiatives are aimed at shifting perceptions that agriculture is no longer a traditional occupation but a lucrative and professional career path,” he added.

Another focus is land centralisation to help smallholders scale up operations. Melaka has 77,900 hectares of cultivated land, with 24,000 hectares under individual ownership and 53,400 hectares managed by organisations. Ab Rauf stressed the need for smarter land use policies and tech adoption to enhance productivity. - Bernama