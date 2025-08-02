MELAKA: The Melaka state government has allocated RM88 million this year for various development projects and programmes aimed at driving economic growth and improving the well-being of its people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the initiatives align with the 2025 Melaka State Budget theme, “Driving Planned Development, Building a Glorious Future,“ which focuses on structured and impactful development.

He added that Melaka has also secured federal funding for several large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of an elevated U-turn and a direct U-turn from Pulau Gadong junction to Taman Cheng Perdana junction.

“Other key projects include the construction of a new Melaka Sentral Market, a police station in Tanjung Minyak, and the West Coast Expressway (WCE) stretch from Banting to Gelang Patah, which will be implemented through a public-private partnership model,“ he said.

Speaking at the Melaka State Development Awards 2025 last night, Ab Rauf added that the state government remains committed to ensuring every segment of society benefits from these initiatives, including farmers, smallholders, traders, fishermen, and industrial workers.

Also present at the event were Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

Ab Rauf revealed that between 2020 and 2024, a total of 2,205 development projects and programmes worth RM392 million were successfully completed by state government departments and agencies.

“Melaka has maintained a consistent development expenditure performance of 90 per cent for five consecutive years, proving our ability to execute projects efficiently and sustainably.

“These completed projects are crucial in fostering economic stability and enhancing the state’s development, ensuring Melaka continues to progress in a well-planned, high-quality, and sustainable manner,“ he said.

He added that the state government values the dedication of departments and agencies in delivering high-impact projects, which is why the Melaka State Development Awards were introduced to recognise excellence in project implementation.

Ab Rauf also reminded all state government departments and agencies to closely monitor the progress of development projects, ensuring they adhere to set timelines and contractual agreements.

He emphasised that project planning should be based on real needs, with thorough evaluations conducted on feasibility, costs, and long-term benefits.

“Under this administration, I will not allow haphazard development that could result in white elephant projects,“ he said firmly.

At the awards ceremony, the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department clinched the Best Overall Project Award 2024 for its Melaka Online Tender System 2.0. The division received RM10,000 in prize money, along with a challenge trophy and a certificate.