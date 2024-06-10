Melaka explorace to continue next year - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: The Melaka Explorace treasure hunt, organised by the state government in collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), will continue next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the state government will carry on with the hunt in conjunction with Melaka being appointed as the host for World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference set to take place in September next year.

“I am very satisfied with the success of this programme. Thank you to Bernama for successfully organising this programme...we hope to improve it next year,” he told reporters after closing the Melaka Explorace 2024 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Ab Rauf said various interesting programmes related to tourism activities would be held to support World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference.

“Visit Melaka Year 2024 will conclude on Dec 31 this year but will be followed by various programmes and tourism activities, with Melaka being the host for World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference.

“Melaka will use this as a platform to promote the state on a global scale and will also celebrate Visit Malaysia Year 2026 together,” he said.

He added that the state government would also ask the federal government to hold the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 in the state.