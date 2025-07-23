Melaka health dept proposes ban on vape manufacturing and sales

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department is preparing a proposal to ban the manufacturing and sale of e-cigarettes or vape products in the state.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the proposal will be presented to the State Executive Council for a decision later this year.

“At this stage, the state government has yet to take a position on whether to support or reject the ban, as the matter is still under review,” he said during the Melaka legislative assembly sitting at Seri Negeri today.

He was responding to a question from Low Chee Leong (PH–Kota Laksamana), who asked about the state government’s stance on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Ngwe explained that while e-cigarettes are often seen as a safer alternative to conventional smoking, their nicotine content still poses addiction risks and health hazards, and are by no means a hundred percent safe.

He said vape liquids contain various harmful heavy metals, such as nickel, chromium and arsenic, which are all classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and known to cause cancer.

“They also contain cobalt, which is toxic to the lungs, and cadmium, which can damage the kidneys and is also linked to cancer.

“Even more concerning, these heavy metals have been associated with mental health issues, including depression,” he emphasised. - Bernama