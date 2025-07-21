Melaka hosts international workshop on cultural heritage value creation

MELAKA: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) will hold an International Workshop on the Melaka Declaration on Cultural Heritage Value Creation from July 23 to 24 in Melaka, a Unesco World Heritage City.

The event, co-organised with the ASEAN Secretariat, Think City, and Telekom Malaysia Berhad, aims to unlock Southeast Asia’s cultural heritage potential for sustainable development.

Over 100 participants, including cultural experts, academics, and ASEAN representatives, will explore heritage conservation strategies and economic value creation.

Panel discussions and breakout sessions will focus on enhancing ASEAN’s cultural heritage value chain for economic growth and regional cooperation.

The ministry stated, “This international gathering will bring together over 100 distinguished participants including cultural experts, academics, creative economy leaders, representatives from ASEAN Member States, SOMCA and stakeholders to explore transformative approaches in heritage conservation and value creation.”

The workshop also seeks to boost public awareness and community involvement in heritage preservation while integrating culture into sustainable development policies.

The Melaka Declaration, a key outcome, will contribute to an ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) document set for adoption at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025.

“It aims to strengthen cultural cooperation, expand inclusive economic opportunities and promote a deeper appreciation of ASEAN’s shared heritage,” the ministry added. - Bernama