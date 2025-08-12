Melaka man faces 52 sexual offence charges involving daughter

MELAKA: An electrical technician pleaded not guilty to 52 charges of sexual offences against his biological daughter at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court.

The 41-year-old man allegedly committed incest, physical assault, and recorded pornographic videos of his 18-year-old daughter between May 12 and Aug 6.

Seventeen charges were filed under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest, punishable by 10 to 30 years’ jail and whipping.

Another 34 charges were brought under Sections 14(b) and 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carrying up to 20 years’ imprisonment and caning.

One charge under Section 7 of the same Act accused him of recording nude images of his daughter in a bathroom on July 9.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin proposed RM20,000 bail per charge with conditions including no contact with the victim and biweekly police reporting.

The unrepresented accused requested lower bail, citing financial strain and his wife’s depression, stating they may need to sell assets for legal fees.

Judge Haderiah Siri set bail at RM90,000 with the prosecution’s conditions and scheduled the next mention for Sept 18. – Bernama