MELAKA: A total of 530 dengue cases were recorded in Melaka during the Jan 1 to May 24 period, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said of this number there were 347 cases in Melaka Tengah, Jasin (124 cases) and Alor Gajah (59 cases).

“During this period, 16 dengue outbreaks were reported and the state government cannot remain silent as dengue fever cases pose a threat to Melakans.

“All clean-up steps including gotong-royong programmes are very important in breaking the breeding chain of the Aedes mosquitoes,“ he told reporters after officiating the Melaka-level Mega Gotong-Royong to Combat Aedes Programme, held in conjunction with the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme for the Sungai Udang state assembly, at the Desa Tun Razak Malaysian Armed Forces Quarters in Sungai Udang here today.

The event was also attended by the state assembly coordinator, who is also the senior state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Climate Change, Drainage and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin.

Elaborating further, Ab Rauf said all community leaders, state assemblymen, and local authorities (PBTs) are urged to intensify phased gotong-royong programmes in their respective areas every month.

He said, for example, this effort can be carried out through the implementation of the ‘One Hour Every Saturday, Take Time to Find and Destroy Aedes Mosquito Breeding Places’ campaign, which is also organised by the state Health Department as a collective effort to eradicate the dengue threat at its roots.

“Melaka has proven its success in various aspects such as investment, tourism and education...now we must also prove our success as a clean, healthy and dengue-free state,“ he also said.

He added that maintaining cleanliness and environmental health is everyone’s responsibility and not just the responsibility of authorities like the PBTs.