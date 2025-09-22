Melaka’s Eiffel-inspired telecom tower becomes new tourism icon

MELAKA: The Bukit Melaka Telecommunication Tower in Banda Hilir has been transformed to resemble Paris’ Eiffel Tower and will serve as the state’s newest tourism attraction.

Historic Melaka City Council Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman confirmed the country’s first and oldest operational telecommunications tower received a RM270,000 upgrade.

The 76-metre tower underwent structural repairs and installation of multi-coloured decorative lighting to enhance its visual appeal for visitors.

This initiative resulted from collaboration with Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd as part of preparations for World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference 2025 scheduled for September 27-29.

Visitors can now capture memorable photographs with the red buildings and Clock Tower as backdrop during their Melaka visits.

MBMB additionally launched the Tourism Cavalry Unit stationed around the Vehicle Free Zone in Banda Hilir during weekends and the 2025 tourism events.

The cavalry unit consists of two horses and six council enforcers providing tourism services while maintaining visitor safety and adding to area attractions.

MBMB serves on the 2025 World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference coordinating committee ensuring smooth program execution for over 150 international tourism ministers.

The council maintains responsibility for traffic management and environmental cleanliness at all event locations to ensure delegate comfort and safety. – Bernama