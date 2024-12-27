Melaka tables RM585.7m budget for 2025

MELAKA: The Melaka state government tabled its budget for 2025 totalling RM585.7 million at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said estimated operating and development expenditures are RM497.7 million and RM88 million, respectively.

“The estimated state government revenue is RM498 million, including tax revenue (RM177.3 million), non-tax revenue (RM279.7 million) and non-revenue receipts (RM41 million).

“The state government is maintaining a surplus budget initiative with an estimated operating expenditure of RM497.7 million, comprising RM15.9 million for contingency purposes and RM481.9 million for supplies,” he said tabling Budget 2025 at Seri Negeri here today.

Ab Rauf said the estimated RM88 million development expenditure comprises RM57.1 million from state revenue sources and RM28.4 million from the Economic Development, Infrastructure and Welfare Development-based (Tahap) grant.

It also involves RM2.5 million from the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) and a token sum of RM20 from the consolidated loan account.

Ab Rauf said Budget 2025, themed “Catalysing Planned Development, Building a Glorious Future”, is based on three agendas, namely economic diversification and strengthening competitiveness; community and transformation of quality human capital, and efficiency and integrity in public services.

He said Budget 2025 will be implemented comprehensively via 12 main focuses based on 11 Exco portfolios and one specific focus involving the public service sector.

He said the state government is committed to ensuring that revenue collection continues to rise, including via new revenue sources to implement programmes and projects to benefit the people.

He said 16 departments managed to collect revenue totalling RM484 million, exceeding (this year’s) set target by 100 per cent while land revenue contributed 63 per cent to state revenue collection,” he said.

Ab Rauf also said the state government has decided to extend the Visit Melaka Year until 2026 in line with Melaka being selected to host the World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference 2025, followed by Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He said Melaka continues to organise various global activities via 14 tourism sub-sectors with 64 events throughout 2025, including a narration of Independence Moments with Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, Melaka’s Teater Kegemilangan, Melaka International Mountain Bike Jamboree, Melaka Beach Festival and Melaka International Travel Mart.

“In conjunction with the arrival of the ‘world’ to Melaka, the state government is pleased to propose to the Federal government to launch Visit Malaysia Year 2026 during the World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference opening ceremony in September 2025.

“This approach is expected to save costs by combining two major events attended by world representatives,” he said.

Ab Rauf also announced a special RM1,600 financial assistance to be paid at the end of December and a half-month “bonus” or a minimum of RM1,000 in February next year.

He said this will involve RM7.5 million among the state’s 5,231 civil servants.