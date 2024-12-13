ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government plans to add up to 300 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations within the next two years, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said this would be the best-added value in the state government’s efforts to attract more investors to boost the growth of the EV and Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) assembly and production industry in Melaka.

“We now have 132 EV charging stations statewide and we will try to add more in strategic areas, especially at tourist attraction centres and, for that, we encourage private sector collaboration,“ he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the launch of the Delivery of the 1,000th Car by EPMB Group at the HICOM Pegoh Industrial Park here today, which was also attended by EPMB Group executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah.

Ab Rauf said the growth of EVs and EEVs in Melaka will also play a crucial role in the Melaka Green Development Plan, which stresses the development of low-carbon technology.

“This is also the state government’s commitment in encouraging the use of EEVs, whether through incentives to users or support to the green automotive industry,“ he said.

Ab Rauf, meanwhile, said the development of the car assembly industry in Melaka, which has been boosted and strengthened by being strategically located between Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Singapore, had made the state the hub of EV and EEV assembly and production.

He said this is evident from the confidence shown by Honda Malaysia, which has set up its only car assembly plant in Melaka, followed by EP Group Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB), which is highly reputable as a supplier and assembly company of modular, safety and critical components to major brands, such as Toyota, Proton, Perodua and Mazda.

“In fact, EPMB made the right move when it boldly diversified its investments into the EV manufacturing sector in 2022, in line with the latest trend of moving towards environment-friendly vehicles and this achievement has clearly had a positive impact on Melaka’s economic growth,“ he said.

“Efforts to develop the automotive downstream industry also have great potential in the long term, including providing job opportunities for locals, especially the younger generation in Melaka, to be involved in the EV and EEV-based automotive industry,“ he said.