Melaka to lift fishing restrictions at Pulau Besar after review

MELAKA: The state government has agreed to review and lift the gazettement of fishing restrictions in the waters of Pulau Besar.

This decision follows complaints from local fishermen about their fishing grounds becoming increasingly limited.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh confirmed the no-fishing zone within the Marine Park would remain unchanged.

He stated this measure ensures the sustainability and conservation of the marine ecosystem.

“The proposal was discussed at the recent State Executive Council meeting after fishermen found their areas shrinking after the Marine Park and Pulau Besar waters were gazetted as restricted zones.”

“The state government has therefore agreed to reassess and de-gazette the restricted area at Pulau Besar, while the fishing ban at the Marine Park will be maintained.”

He revealed the State Legal Adviser’s Office is currently studying the matter as several processes require detailed attention.

“We hope it can be implemented within this year.”

“Discussions will also be held with relevant parties, including at the federal level, to strike a balance between protecting the marine habitat within the Marine Park and safeguarding fishermen’s welfare and livelihood.”

The state government had previously gazetted Pulau Undan, Pulau Nangka and Pululau Dodol in April 2023.

This area covering 26.97 square kilometres hosts more than 260 marine species.

It was designated as the Melaka State Marine Park under Section 41 of the Fisheries Act 1985. – Bernama