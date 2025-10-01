MELAKA: A man, believed to be mentally unstable, was detained for hurling a hammer through the front window of the Tanjung Keling Police Station on Tuesday.

Melaka acting police chief, Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi, said the 25-year-old man was detained at a house in Tangga Batu at 12.40 am today.

“On the night of the incident, at about 10.10 pm, the suspect, riding a motorcycle belonging to his younger sister, stopped outside the police station, threw the hammer, and then headed to Pantai Puteri. Two officers were on duty at the complaints counter at the time,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect later confessed, saying he was angry and claimed hearing voices urging him to do so.

The suspect tested negative for drugs and investigations found no signs of sabotage or subversive elements involved.

Md Nazri said the man has been remanded for four days until Jan 13, and the case is being investigated under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code, and Section 7 of the Protected Areas And Protected Places Act 1959.