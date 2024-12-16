KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain expected to occur in four states over the next three days, beginning today.

According to MetMalaysia, the affected areas include the entire states of Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as Hulu Perak in Perak. In Pahang, the warning covers the districts of Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are expected in Sarawak, affecting areas such as Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah, from Thursday until Dec 22.