KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms in eight states and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 1 pm today.

According to the warning uploaded on the department’s social media platforms at 10.10 am, the states forecast to experience thunderstorms are Penang, Selangor and Melaka, while in Pahang, the affected districts are Bentong and Rompin.

Johor is expected to be the worst hit, with the affected areas being Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru, while the areas forecast to be affected in Negeri Sembilan are Seremban, Port Dickson, Rembau and Tampin.

Thunderstorms are also forecast in Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, as well as Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Manjung and Bagan Datuk in Perak.