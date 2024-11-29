MetMalaysia warns of continuous heavy rain in eight states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning affecting eight states namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Johor, until tomorrow.

In a statement today, METMalaysia reported that dangerous-level continuous torrential rain is expected in Kelantan, specifically in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, as well as in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, severe continuous heavy rain is forecasted for Perak (Hulu Perak), Kelantan (Gua Musang) and Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin) during the same period.

In addition, continuous rain at the alert level is expected in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and parts of Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, and Kampar), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, and Bera) and Johor (Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).