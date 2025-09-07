MINDEF and MOHE to strengthen Palapes syllabus collaboration

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Higher Education will strengthen collaboration to ensure the Reserve Officers’ Training Unit syllabus remains relevant to current needs.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari stated the review must emphasise shaping student identity while preparing them for national defence responsibilities.

“Palapes is one of our key sources of defence personnel and officers at the ministry level,“ he said after officiating the Selangor Amanah Convention.

He confirmed regular discussions occur regarding Palapes programme implementation with continuous improvements addressing emerging issues.

The ministry will review several regulations to maintain safety as the top priority during military training activities.

Health considerations and related factors will receive particular attention during the syllabus revision process.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin previously announced curriculum enhancements to encourage more cadets to join the Malaysian Armed Forces.

This initiative aims to attract student participation during university years with lasting benefits beyond graduation.

The programme seeks to ensure training experience provides continuity rather than ending without further development opportunities.

Both ministries will work together to create a comprehensive training framework addressing contemporary defence requirements. – Bernama