PUTRAJAYA: The government has decided to keep the minimum consultation fee for general practitioners (GPs) at RM10 to ease the financial burden on people, especially those without insurance who pay for treatment themselves, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dr Dzulkefly said this decision reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that Malaysians can continue to access basic medical care without facing financial hardship.

“In any policy, there are always trade-offs, but we recognise the impact on those without insurance who have to pay for consultations directly. By keeping the floor price unchanged, we’re providing significant relief to the public,“ he told reporters after the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2025 celebration in Putrajaya here today.

While the minimum fee remains at RM10, Dr Dzulkefly said the government has raised the maximum allowable fee for consultations to RM80.

This adjustment gives GPs the flexibility to set their fees based on the complexity and duration of the service provided.

“For example, a 10-minute consultation for a common cold should not be compared to a 40-minute session for diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, or mental health assessments,“ he added.

The minister added that this move encourages GPs to take a more comprehensive approach to patient care, ensuring they assess patients’ health needs thoroughly. It also aims to motivate GPs to pay more attention to managing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are a growing concern in Malaysia.

Dr Dzulkefly emphasised the critical role GPs play in the primary healthcare system. With greater flexibility in fee-setting, the government aims to ensure patients receive quality care while maintaining financial accessibility.

He also pointed out the importance of a strong doctor-patient relationship in good healthcare. When doctors provide thorough and quality care, patients are more likely to return for ongoing treatment, despite the cost.

“This is why the ceiling price adjustment is a strategic move to encourage GPs to offer responsible care while ensuring that patients get value for their money,“ Dr Dzulkefly added.

In tabling Budget 2026 yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the consultation fee for GPs had been reviewed, with the new fee range set between RM10 and RM80, up from the previous range of RM10 to RM35.

However, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) expressed disappointment over the decision to maintain the minimum consultation fee for GPs at RM10, a rate set in the MMA Fee Schedule 1992, despite the review taking place after 17 years. - Bernama