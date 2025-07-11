Minister gives RM100k aid to SMAP Kajang after fire

KAJANG: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has delivered RM100,000 in immediate aid to Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan (SMAP) Kajang following a fire that damaged one of its offices. The financial assistance was split equally between the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM) and Yayasan Taqwa of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

Mohd Na’im stated that the funds will support urgent repairs and ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning activities. “The Prime Minister and the MADANI Government, particularly through religious agencies, remain committed to safeguarding Islamic educational institutions,“ he told reporters after inspecting the fire site.

The minister also met with school staff to assess the damage and salvage important documents. “There are challenges, but InsyaAllah, there is wisdom behind this test. Perhaps this trial will bring future good,“ he added.

The fire broke out early Thursday, destroying an office room. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department responded at 1.18 am, deploying 16 firefighters and five engines. The blaze was under control by 1.58 am, with no casualties reported. Investigations into the cause and losses are ongoing. - Bernama