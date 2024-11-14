Ministry mulls establishing unity issues management committee - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) plans to establish a Unity Issues Management Committee next year, to address concerns related to unity, including matters involving royal institution, religion, and race (3R), said its Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He explained that this initiative aligns with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to bolster the MADANI Harmony initiative, which aims to foster greater appreciation among Malaysians for the country’s diverse religions, cultures, and traditions.

Aaron noted that the new committee will function under the MADANI Harmony Committee, co-chaired by himself and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He also highlighted that the MADANI Harmony Committee has outlined several programmes to promote unity, including the MADANI Dialogue series and the celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week, observed annually in February.

“We also hold other initiatives, including a harmony podcast, festive seasons’ advertisements and documentaries which highlight stories of unity,” he said when winding up the debate of the 2025 Supply Bill, at the committee level for the ministry, in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The Dewan Rakyat then passed the committee-level Supply Bill 2025 for the ministry, involving an allocation of RM711.34 million, after it received more votes in favour.

Earlier, 16 Members of Parliament, from the government and the opposition, engaged in a debate session at the committee level.