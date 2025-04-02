PETALING JAYA: The remains of a 39-year-old man found in a narrow cave in Baram, Sarawak would remain there indefinitely after fire and rescue personnel were unable to recover it during a recent operation.

According to Borneo Post Online, the victim, Randy Laing Alexander Anyi who was reported missing after a hunting trip on January 25 was found dead inside a narrow cave near Sungai Temala in Baram.

Marudi fire station chief Jessbent Jenus told the East Malaysian daily, that the search and rescue (SAR) team located Randy’s remains on Sunday.

“The SAR team initially found his shoes at a depth of 40 metres inside the cave. The rescuers then discovered an object suspected to be the victim, trapped in a crevice at a depth of approximately 10 metres.

“The team tried to get close to the object but failed due to the extremely narrow and steep path,” he was quoted as saying.

The team, Jessbent said, continued its SAR operation yesterday but failed to get close to the victim.

“The rescue team did not give up, they continued with the operation by digging and attempting to pull the victim out using webbing and ropes, but unfortunately, this method also failed.

“The body had already started decomposing,” he said.

The SAR operation, he added, was called off following discussion with the police and the victim’s family, yesterday.

The family, however, is planning an attempt to retrieve the victim’s remains from the cave after two or three months, depending on the condition of the remains.

Randy was reported missing by his mother on January 27 after he failed to return home from a hunting trip in Sungai Dua in Baram.