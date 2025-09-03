Missing RMAF airman found safe in Ampang after week-long search

KUALA LUMPUR: A Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel reported missing for more than a week has been found safe in Ampang, Selangor this afternoon.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed that the investigation into the disappearance of 27-year-old Senior Aircraftman Muhammad Ammar Mohd Ariffin remains ongoing.

The Serdang police expressed gratitude to all parties who provided information leading to the successful location of the missing airman.

Media reports indicated that Muhammad Ammar was last seen swimming with fellow RMAF personnel at Sungai Kedondong in Batang Kali on August 23.

The missing personnel is based at Subang Air Base and was attending a vehicle transport supervisor course at the Air Force Institute of Supply Management Training in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.

A course roommate attempted to contact Muhammad Ammar on August 24 but discovered his mobile phone was switched off.

RMAF personnel from the training institute lodged a police report on August 25 at 4.16 pm after Muhammad Ammar failed to return to the facility. – Bernama