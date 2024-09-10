Missing teen found drowned in Pulau Carey

SHAH ALAM: A local teenager, who went missing while swimming at Pulau Carey, Telok Panglima Garang, yesterday, was found drowned today.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said that the body of the 17-year-old victim was discovered at 3.15 am, not far from the location where he was reported missing.

He added that the boy, along with six friends, had gone to the area to celebrate his birthday. The victim and three friends entered the water around 6.40 pm.

“According to initial reports, the victim and his friends were swimming, when, despite their warnings, he swam further out.

“Approximately five minutes later, his friends noticed he had disappeared and suspected he had been swept away by the current,” he stated.

Ahmad Ridhwan noted that a preliminary examination of the victim’s body at the scene revealed no signs of foul play.

The body has been sent to Banting Hospital’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem examination, and the case is classified as a sudden death.