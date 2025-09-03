Missing UK teen David Balisong entered Malaysia on holiday, visa expiring

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that missing British teenager David Balisong entered Malaysia for a holiday with his entry visa set to expire.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said records showed the seventeen year old arrived on June seventh on a three month visa.

“God willing, if nothing happens to him, he will leave the country once his visa expires and we will be able to trace his movements,” he told reporters.

Shazeli said police are continuing efforts to locate the teenager with information provided by his mother and other parties.

“We are following up on all leads, but his whereabouts remain unknown,” he added.

Media reported that Balisong left home on June sixth after telling his brother he had school matters to attend to.

He secretly boarded a flight alone from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur instead.

Since then he has switched off his phone and stopped replying to emails.

His last known contact was on July ninth when he emailed his mother asking her not to worry.

He apologised for his actions while wishing his family success in life. – Bernama