MKI declares GISBH teachings deviant and against Islamic beliefs

PUTRAJAYA: The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) today declared that the teachings, beliefs, and ideology of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are deviant and stray from Islamic teachings.

MKI Muzakarah Committee chairman, Datuk Dr. Nooh Gadut, stated that the committee, which convened from Sept 24-26, is convinced and satisfied with the arguments and evidence presented by the researchers regarding GISBH.

He explained that the teachings propagated by Nasiruddin Mohd Ali from GISBH, along with his followers or anyone connected to the company, firm, organisation, association, or group associated with it, or anyone else displaying characteristics of deviation, are considered deviant and as straying from Islamic teachings.

The teachings promoted by GISBH include claims that Asy-Syeikh Muhammad Abdullah As-Suhaimi, or Syeikh Muhammad Suhaimi, is the Imam Mahdi, and Asaari Muhammad will appear alongside Asy-Syeikh Muhammad Abdullah As-Suhaimi/Syeikh Muhammad Suhaimi as his assistant at the end of time.

“Asaari bin Muhammad is believed to be able to grant intercession (syafaat) to his followers, while the water used to wash the leader’s body parts, as well as water used to soak his hair and beard, is considered blessed,“ he added.

“(GISBH also) practises a ma’ash economy, characterised by elements of enslavement, where the company fully covers the followers’ needs, and in return, they are required to serve voluntarily without any payment,“ he said in a statement today.

He further stated that GISBH also practises Aurad Muhammadiah, a form of zikir agung (ritual prayer or litany) that has been declared deviant by a fatwa.

Therefore, he urged that people avoid these teachings, beliefs, and ideologies, and be prohibited from adhering to, believing in, teaching, spreading, practicing, or becoming their followers or agents.

“Anyone who adheres to, believes in, teaches, spreads, practises, or becomes a follower of these teachings, beliefs, and ideology must sincerely repent,“ he said.

He added that the MKI has recommended that relevant government agencies at the federal and state levels assist in carrying out the process of istitabah (repentance) and provide the necessary funding for this purpose.

He stated that the public is prohibited from possessing, storing, selling, uploading, downloading, spreading, distributing, displaying, or publishing any posters, books, magazines, pamphlets, or other reading materials—whether printed, typed, handwritten, or produced in any form or reproduction—including any films, audiovisual recordings, websites, print media, or electronic media that contain elements of the teachings, beliefs, and ideologies of GISBH.

Meanwhile, he said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has submitted the legal opinion on this matter to MKI chairman, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, and subsequently to the 267th Conference of Rulers held on Oct 23 and 24.

“In this regard, the Council has taken note of the legal opinion that has been approved, and state authorities may consider this decision for the purpose of enacting the fatwa in their respective states,“ he said.

