MLFF toll system is plus’ own initiative, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll system to be implemented by PLUS Malaysia Bhd is an independent initiative by the concessionaire company, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that following the expiration of the appointment agreement for the central tolling company (CTC) between the government and the proposing company, KJS-SEP JV, on Dec 16, 2024, the concessionaire has the right to implement its own MLFF system.

“...the concessionaire has the right to implement its own MLFF system, although they remain subject to directives and policies (on MLFF) as determined by the Cabinet.

“With regard to inter-ministerial collaboration, we certainly need to gather information and views from the MOT (Ministry of Transport), MOF (Ministry of Finance), AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers), and UKAS (Public-Private Partnership Unit),” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam).

Wee had wanted to know the progress of inter-ministerial collaboration following the pilot test of the MLFF system, which is set to begin in April.

On the government’s stance in finalising the MLFF direction and the latest status of negotiations with highway concessionaires, Ahmad said the ministry remains committed to implementing the MLFF toll collection system to enhance the comfort and convenience of highway users.

“Therefore, the ministry will seek new policy direction from the Cabinet regarding the implementation method of MLFF soon.

“MLFF is a future-oriented initiative by the ministry for toll collection systems, in line with the National Intelligent Transport System (ITS) implementation plan. With this system, users will no longer need to stop or slow down their vehicles for toll payments, thereby ensuring smoother traffic flow at toll plazas,” he said.

He added that the proposed MLFF implementation in Malaysia would utilise a combination of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, which can detect vehicles along with user information for more seamless toll payments.

Additionally, new highway designs will also be adapted to accommodate the technology required for MLFF toll collection system, he said.

Commenting on the termination of the appointment agreement, Ahmad clarified that three main parties—the government, the 33 existing highway concessionaire companies, and the proposing company—were unable to reach a consensus to finalise negotiations within three years of the agreement being signed on Nov 17, 2022.

He said that since no agreement was reached within the three-year period, the agreement was automatically nullified.