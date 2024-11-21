MMA supports Sultan of Pahang’s call for ban on vaping

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has expressed strong support for the call by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for a total ban on e-cigarette or vape products, and urged the government tp give consideration to the suggestion.

Its president, Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira said vaping among the population is an issue that must be dealt with in an urgent manner before it causes irreversible damage to the health while the increasing vape usage among youths in the country is also particularly troubling and needs to be nipped in the bud.

“We are equally concerned as vaping can lead to serious health issues such as breathing problems, severe lung disease and also other organ damage. Vaping directly and indirectly can also lead to addiction to drugs and other harmful substances,” he said in a statement.

MMA highlighted the statistics as of 2020, showing 2,807 EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use–associated lung injury) cases have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, while in Malaysia a total of 41 EVALI cases have been reported from 2019 until Sept 30 this year.

The media reported on Nov 14 that the Malaysian government has to fork out more than RM150,000 to treat an individual suffering from EVALI.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has also stated that the treatment cost is projected to rise to RM369 million annually by 2030 if no control measures are taken against the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes.

Hence, Dr Kalwinder said the association believes the best control measure would be a total ban on all e-cigarette or vaping products.

“It is evident from the facts and figures that vaping offers no benefit to the population both in terms of health and costs for healthcare,” he added.

On Monday, the media reported that the Pahang Sultan suggested that the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes be completely banned.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was reported to have suggested the recommendation following his concern over the increasing drug abuse in Pahang, especially among the youth, based on statistics from the National Anti-Drug Agency.

According to the Sultan, one of the main reasons why young people fall into drug addiction, both directly and indirectly, starts with the use of vape.